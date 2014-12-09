Wireless & Mobile - Unleash The Power Of Mobility

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.
Viewer Takeaways
- hp Mobility Strategy
- hp Wireless Strategy
|Learn how hp can help you to harness the power of mobility to mobilise your business by redefining workflows, enhancing worker productivity, and deepening customer connections. During this session we will outline hp’s strategy for leveraging the power of mobile devices within a wireless infrastructure. We will also discuss the tradeoffs in mobile device selection, how this is evolving and the difference that being wireless can make to your business.