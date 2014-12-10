FBI: North Korea is not responsible for Sony Picture hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has so far been unable to prove that it was North Korea, or North Korean hackers who were behind the recent attacks on Sony Pictures, the Bureau has confirmed.

In the recent attacks thousands of classified documents have been stolen and leaked online, including actors' phone numbers, salaries, and aliases, as well as a number of currently unreleased movies.

"There is no attribution to North Korea at this point," said Joe Demarest, assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's cyber division, CNet reports. Demarest was speaking on a panel at a Bloomberg Government cybersecurity conference, in Washington, DC on Tuesday, and the FBI later confirmed the comment.

This was the first time the Bureau publicly spoke about the hacks.

A previously unknown hacker group called #GOP (Guardians of Peace), hacked Sony Pictures in November and held the data "hostage". They wanted to ban the movie The Interview, that stars Seth Rogen and James Franco, from airing describing it as an "act of war“. After Sony Pictures failed to comply, they released the classified information and the unreleased movies.

The media quickly linked hackers with North Korea, due to the film's plot revolving around the assassination of the North Korean leader, as well as the similarities between the hack, and the attack by North Korea against South Korean media companies that occurred in 2013.

North Korea denied involvement in the incident, but has expressed its support for the hack.