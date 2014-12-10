Feast your eyes on the alleged specs for Samsung’s Galaxy S6

We know that Samsung has been in trouble on the mobile front of late, compared to its stellar sales of previous years, and while the company has announced that its smartphone range will be cut back in 2015, one thing is cast iron certain – there will be a Galaxy S6.

And the specs of the next Samsung flagship have just been leaked via an AnTuTu benchmark screenshot (spotted by NowhereElse via Neowin) – bear in mind, as ever, that this could be some manner of fabrication.

If it is indeed the Galaxy S6, then it will have a 5.5in display (up from 5.1in on the S5, a bold move, but not surprising given the tendency towards larger displays) with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, driven by a 64-bit Exynos octa-core 7420 processor running at 1.8GHz.

That’ll be backed up with 3GB of RAM and the GPU will be a Mali-T760.

The camera is getting a boost to 20 megapixels according to this leak, which would push it up there with the Sony Xperia snappers in terms of resolution, but we all know that isn’t the full story when it comes to image quality. Regardless, we can expect a quality camera as Samsung does them well, and the Galaxy S5’s is one of the most liked phone cameras, broadly speaking.

Oh, and like everyone else on the planet now that 2014 has become the year of the selfie, Samsung has apparently upped the front-facer to a 5 megapixel unit (the S5 had 16 megapixel and 2 megapixel cameras rear and front, incidentally).

Android Lollipop is on board, of course. These specs have been previously rumoured, which adds weight to their authenticity, and they all sound like reasonably likely moves in terms of a steady upgrade path for next spring’s S6.

How Samsung will really differentiate the Galaxy S6 remains unclear, though, as a bigger high-res screen is not going to cut it. Particularly when you look at how the S5 has ebbed this year, selling 4 million units less than the S4 managed – the first time a Galaxy S handset has gone into reverse.