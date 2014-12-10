Intel banks on IoT with new cloud platform

With the Internet of Things (IoT) set to gain momentum in 2015, Intel has decided to continue its pursuit of the IoT holy grail.

The semiconductor manufacturer announced its own IoT platform today, claiming it will push the initiative “from infancy to mass deployment”, The Inquirer reports.

The goal of the platform is to reduce the complexity and to standardize the items connected to the web.

"With this platform we are continuing to expand our IoT product family beyond silicon with enhancements to our pre-integrated solutions that make IoT more accessible to solution providers," said Doug Davis, vice president and general manager of Intel's IoT Group.

"IoT is a rapidly growing market but faces scalability hurdles. By simplifying the development process, and making it easier to deploy new solutions that address market needs, we can help accelerate innovation."

Intel announced partnerships with Accenture, Booz Allen Hamilton, Capgemini, Dell, HCL, NTT Data, SAP, Tata Consultancy and Wipro as part of the program.

The platform includes Wind River Edge, a technology that allows mutual integration of connected devices at a cloud level. Aside from the analytics, Intel also said that it will integrate an anonymity system, meaning system-to-system invisible data will remain anonymous.

There are no devices announced with the launch of the new platform.

A number of studies have suggested that IoT, along with wearable tech, will be big trends in 2015.

For wearables specifically, a recent YouGov study has shown that 2.8 million Brits (six per cent of the population) own a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, with this number set to increase to over six million users by the end of 2015.

Only time will tell whether IoT will follow a similar trajectory, but you'd be hard pressed to find someone betting against it.