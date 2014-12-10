Qualcomm set for mass worldwide layoffs

Qualcomm is laying off some 600 employees worldwide with plans to refocus its business into other areas, a company spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

The spokesman revealed that roughly 300 employees from the headquarters in San Diego would be laid off, and about the same number worldwide would have to go find themselves another job.

"We regularly evaluate our businesses to determine where efficiencies can be obtained and priorities addressed," the spokesperson said in a statement to CNET. "On occasion, that requires we adjust the size or skill mix of our work teams in order to shrink or eliminate some projects and start and grow new projects."

At the end of September, Qualcomm, the world's biggest mobile device chips maker, had 31,300 employees working full-time, part-time and temporarily.

The company didn’t want to say how many full-time or part-time employees would be let go.

The change will also see a number of employees move to other areas of the company, while the rest will receive severance and transition packages.

Qualcomm also didn’t want to comment on which areas of business the firm will be focusing on in the upcoming period.

The restructuring comes as the company faces investigations into their business practices in China, European Union and the USA, although the spokesperson claimed that there was no correlation with the layoffs.

The change is “focused on specific projects and programs and reflects current business priorities”, he said.

Qualcomm's stock is down nearly 2 per cent in 2014, compared with an 11 per cent rise in the S&P 500 index.