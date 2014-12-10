How to stay safe when shopping online this Christmas

With the busiest online shopping period of the year in full swing, online security is a prominent issue.

Luckily, Sainsbury’s has come to the rescue by producing a “Guide to shopping safely online” in the form of an extremely colourful infographic.

The guide was produced by the Sainsbury’s Money Matters team and covers all the basics of keeping your credit card details safe during the online Christmas shopping rush.

The bulk of the infographic is made up of “15 steps to safe online shopping,” which includes a series of helpful tips on areas such as Wi-Fi security, social media, payment methods and your online rights as a consumer.

If you tend to do most of your shopping using mobile devices - which more and more people are doing according to Black Friday and Cyber Monday stats - Sainsbury’s has you covered there too.

The guide offers tips on three areas of mobile online shopping; Wi-Fi precautions (such as only carrying out transactions using password-protected networks), mobile device precautions (such as only downloading apps from official app stores) and mobile device benefits (such as being able to check your balance regularly to keep track of your card’s activity).

Finally, the guide offers some handy tips on how to avoid internet scams, an area that everyone who shops online should be aware of.

For example, using the most up to date version of your preferred browser usually offers a greater level of security and, when browsing shops online, always look for an actual address, contact or phone number to check whether the site is legitimate.

The infographic really does have some helpful tips so, if this has tickled your fancy, you can check it out in full here.