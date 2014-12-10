Uber given red light in various cities

Uber has been hit with a glut of legal actions and bans that threaten to put a roadblock in front of its unprecedented global growth strategy.

The latest problems to hit the company include legal action in two California cities in addition to a ban in two Asian cities and judges in one Spanish city issuing a temporary stop order.

District attorneys in both San Francisco and Los Angeles claimed Uber made “untrue or misleading representations” in relation to the quality of background checks that it makes on its own drivers, according to the BBC.

In addition to this there is a whole ream of other charges levelled against the company. This includes falsely charging $1 [64p] “safe rides” fees to pay for background checks; using the app to calculate fares based on time and distance without permission; carrying out operations at California airports without permission; and charging an “airport fee toll” when drivers aren’t paying the airport.

The attorneys want an injunction to ban the company from the two cities and it echoes a similar case against Lyft, that service cooperating with the attorneys by submitting the app for approval and applying for authorisation to operate in airports.

Things are a lot worse on the other side of the world in New Delhi, India, where Uber has been ordered off the road after a rape allegation was made by a female passenger against a driver. The accused has been arrested and Uber made a statement where it explained that it would work with the country’s government to "establish clear background checks currently absent in their commercial transportation licensing programmes."

Thai authorities, meanwhile, stated the company doesn’t have proper registration or insurance and a judge in Madrid has halted the service temporarily.

It all came after the company was valued at some $40 billion [£25 billion] following another venture capital injection and the service continues to prosper in most of the 52 countries in which it operates.