Aldi launches second Lifetab budget tablet

After launching the Medion Lifetab last year, supermarket chain Aldi has today released its second budget tablet in a further effort to compete with the likes of Tesco's Hudl 2.

The 10.1-inch Medion Lifetab is available today for a price of £149.99. That's £20 more expensive than the Hudl 2, but the Lifetab does offer some encouraging features that suggests it could be worth the extra money.

Firstly, the display is significantly larger (10.1 inches compared to 8.3), with an identical resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels.

The Lifetab features 2GB of RAM, a 1.8GHz quad-core Intel Atom processor, 32 GB of storage (which can be expanded through a microSD slot) and a claimed battery life of 13 hours.

The device also boasts a 5-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front selfie-snapper and runs Android 4.4 KitKat.

It is, however, slightly heavier than the Hudl 2, weighing in at 580g compared to a relatively lightweight 410g for the Tesco tablet.

So, although its never going to compete with tablets like the iPad, for a budget tablet it actually looks pretty sleek and the specs are not to be scoffed at.

It would make a great first tablet for a younger child, or as an extra device for the whole family to use. It will cover all your music, film and gaming needs, without costing an arm and a leg.

Aldi is marketing the Lifetab as one of its 'Specialbuys,' with a dedicated page on its website which provides a run-down of all the key specs.

And you better hurry if you've got your eye on it as a present this Christmas. Reports are suggesting that it has already sold out in some stores and, if its predecessor is anything to go by, it won't be available for long.