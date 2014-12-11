Brits morph into mobile TV addicts…in the home

A record number of UK citizens will use smartphones and tablets to watch TV this festive period with the average owner tuning in to 15 hours of content.

Vodafone’s survey of UK mobile TV viewing habits found 40 per cent of viewers plan to watch between one and three hours of content every day on their device, equal to 15 hours over the total period according to the Daily Telegraph.

"With so much fantastic film and TV content now available on smartphones, it’s no surprise that we’re gearing up for some great holiday viewing this Christmas," said Cindy Rose, consumer director at Vodafone UK. "Catching-up on award-winning dramas, comedies and the very best kid's entertainment has never been easier. Whether you’re at home or on the go, there really is something for the whole family to enjoy.”

Kiefer Sutherland’s uncanny ability to never die as Jack Bauer in 24 is the number one series for Brits catching up on shows with over one in five stating that they will be tuning in over the Christmas period. At the almost polar opposite end of the spectrum are Karl Pilkington’s adventures in An Idiot Abroad, which is second on the list of shows mobile owners are most likely to catch up on. In third place is the 1950s New York advertising agency drama Mad Men.

Interestingly the most popular place to watch TV on a smartphone or tablet is in the home with travelling whilst watching mobile TV beaten into second place. The research doesn’t give any information on why this might be, although worries about going over mobile data caps are likely to have a big influence on usage whilst travelling. Vodafone’s report, however, doesn’t factor in the amount of customers that download shows on apps, such as BBC iPlayer, with the express purpose of watching whilst travelling.

Image Credit: Flickr (Littlepixer)