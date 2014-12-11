Daily deal: Asus Transformer Book T100 £249

When I was travelling round Australia I needed something with absurd battery life, something small enough to throw in a backpack, and something that I can watch films on in lonely hostels... so I bought the Transformer Book T100's younger, uglier brother the TF101. However we're here to talk about the Asus Transformer Book T100

which is a decent piece of kit for those who need a PC withmobility.

And boy, is this thing mobile! With around 11 hours battery life and weighing a minute 1.1kg you can carry this thing around all day and it'll keep on chugging. Whilst the mobility does cost the device some degree of power, the Transformer Book T100 is no slouch with an Intel Atom Z3740 quad-core 1.33GHz processor and 2GB of DDR3 RAM, which means that you'll have no trouble browsing the web and editing documents or watching HD video.

The Transformers unique selling point is the fact that the screen un-clips from the base and functions as a tablet. The T100 functions well as a tablet although doesn't have the same level of usability as thoroughbred devices such as the iPad or the Galaxy Tab. Our full review of the Asus Transformer T100 is here.

However the synopsis is that the Transformer is a great piece of kit if you're looking for something mobile that can run the full Microsoft Office suite and will last most of the day this is the device for you. You can get the deal here

