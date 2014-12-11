EE TV brings BBC’s Red Button service on board

EE TV, the network’s new set-top box which launched last month, is rather thin on the ground when it comes to on-demand offerings – though the company is working on adding more, and has indeed done just that with the first big update to the TV platform.

Engadget spotted that the box now offers Deezer, Dailymotion, Euronews, Hopster and Cloudio TV apps, along with access to the BBC’s Red Button, an interactive service that allows you to catch up on news and sport, and access more coverage from big events such as Glastonbury.

All that’s certainly welcome, but it would be good for EE TV to bring other basic catch-up services on board from ITV and Channel 4, rather than just the iPlayer and Demand Five which are the ones on offer right now.

We would hope that the likes of ITV Player will be coming to the set-top box pretty soon.

EE TV offers some 70 Freeview channels at its core, with 13 of those in HD. One of the major attractions is that the £300 set-top box and TV service comes free to those EE mobile customers who sign up for an EE broadband plan, which start at £9.95 per month.