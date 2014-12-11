Emerging markets use internet connectivity for education and careers

Juniper has released a new piece of research, and the firm’s first ever Global Bandwidth Index Report reveals plenty of interesting titbits when it comes to how internet connectivity affects peoples’ lives around the globe.

And the short answer to that is quite profoundly, with 97 per cent of consumers surveyed in emerging markets saying that connectivity has ensured fundamental life changes have taken place in key areas of their lives.

However, in contrast, 22 per cent of the developed world respondents said that internet connectivity had not had a “significant” effect on their lives.

Similarly, 40 per cent of those in emerging markets said that net connectivity had improved their earnings, compared to less than half of that, 17 per cent, of the developed world.

Those in emerging markets were also far more likely to use their net-connected device for personal advancement and education, again with twice as many respondents saying they used a phone or other device for education compared to the developed world. Furthermore, 46 per cent said they used their device for professional development, compared to 27 per cent in developed markets.

Those in the developed world are more likely to use their internet connected device for convenience and daily activities like banking (51 per cent), searching for information on local places or things (42 per cent), or shopping (41 per cent).

But while those in emerging markets are certainly making the most of their connectivity, it’s still a patchy affair on the whole, with 60 per cent reporting their connection speed is the most common issue they face (versus 27 per cent in developed nations). Indeed, 30 per cent of those in emerging nations said that just finding a net connection is a problem.

Mike Marcellin, senior vice president, strategy and marketing, Juniper Networks, commented: “Despite these connectivity challenges, the Global Bandwidth Index data shows that consumers in emerging markets are still significantly more satisfied with their networks than their counterparts in developed countries.”

“The transformative impact of connectivity on peoples’ lives in the developing world is much stronger than the feeling that networks should be faster and more reliable.”

The report also produced some statistics for the UK, of course, including the fact that 41 per cent of Brits said internet connectivity had transformed their social life if nothing else, via social networks and dating apps. Only 11 per cent of UK citizens said they used their net connectivity mostly for education purposes.

The average British person now has five connected devices in their home, the report also observed.