Facebook Trending is going mobile

Facebook is preparing to launch its Trending feature on mobile platforms in the coming months—after over a year on the Web version.

Trending originally launched on the Web version in January. Like almost all updates to Facebook, users did not like it at the start, yet it still became a popular feature.

Facebook added the Trending page on the top-right of the service, showing three popular news stories. The news stories come from all over the world, but can be curated to a user’s interests.

The mobile launch will start in the U.S., the same as almost every mobile feature from Facebook. Android will surprisingly get the update first, followed by iOS in later months. No word on a Windows Phone or BlackBerry launch.

On mobile, Trends will be available on a separate page, showing all of the current news topics. Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg did say they were unhappy with the amount of clutter on the main app, but it appears Facebook is not confident in a standalone Trends app.

"The way that your Trending topics are determined hasn't changed, and as always, only public posts and posts that you are in the audience for (like updates from friends or groups that you belong to) will be shown in Trending.”

Facebook has interested a lot of publishers in the past year with a huge number of third party publishers posting content onto Trends. Numbers have not been revealed by any organization, but it looks like getting a trending story on Facebook can be a huge boon for viewing figures.

Trends is just the start of Facebook’s push into news. The social network is reportedly talking to various organizations about posting their articles directly to Facebook’s News Feed, with the publications gaining ad-revenue share from Facebook’s ads.

It is unclear when Facebook will introduce this feature or if it is in the development pipeline. Rumors like Facebook creating an RSS feed were debunked, when Facebook Paper was launched, meaning the finished product could be a complete new feature.