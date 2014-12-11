Google reveals the top YouTube videos of 2014

Even though we are in a golden age of television, with shows like Breaking Bad, Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, more and more people are turning to YouTube for their video watching.
It is hard to blame them, as the online videos are usually concise, entertaining and more importantly, the stars are oftentimes more accessible.
In other words, while getting a tweet from a Hollywood celebrity like Jim Carrey is rare, getting one from iJustine or Chris Pirillo is not so far-fetched. Not everyone gets tweets from Jay Z like I do.
This week, YouTube shared its "YouTubeRewind 2014" - a mashup video that celebrates the best of 2014 (seen above). In addition, the search giant is listing the overall top videos, plus filtered categories for music and advertisements. Did your favourite videos make the cut?
"In celebration of the people, memes and moments that made up an epic year, more than 100 YouTube creators gathered together for our annual Rewind video: a giant, global mashup looking back at the best of 2014 on YouTube.
"With creators from Japan, Germany, Israel, Mexico, France and beyond, it's the biggest and most international Rewind video yet", says Kevin Allocca, Head of Culture and Trends, Google.
Allocca further explains, "check out our YouTube Rewind channel for more top videos of the year from around the world, and our YouTube Brand channel to see a mashup of the top branded videos of the year and a list of the top ads on YouTube for the year.
"You can also visit google.com/2014 next week for Google's annual look at the people, places and events that captured the world's attention".
Top 10 trending videos for 2014
- Mutant Giant Spider Dog (SA Wardega) by SA Wardega
- Nike Football: Winner Stays. ft. Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Rooney, Ibrahimovi?, Iniesta & more by Nike Football
- FIRST KISS by Tatia PIlieva
- The Voice IT | Serie 2 | Blind 2 | Suor Cristina Scuccia - #TEAMJ-AX by TheVoiceOf Italy
- iPhone 6 Plus Bend Test by Unbox Therapy
- Bars & Melody - Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act | Britain's Got Talent 2014 by Britain's Got Talent
- Budweiser Super Bowl XLVIII Commercial -- "Puppy Love" by Budweiser
- Devil Baby Attack by DevilsDueNYC
- Goku vs Superman. Epic Rap Battles of History Season 3. by ERB
- 10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman by Street HarassmentVideo
Top 10 music videos for 2014
- Katy Perry - Dark Horse (Official) ft. Juicy J
- Enrique Iglesias - Bailando (Español) ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona
- Shakira - Can't Remember to Forget You ft. Rihanna
- Shakira - La La La (Brazil 2014) ft. Carlinhos Brown
- Jason Derulo - "Wiggle" feat. Snoop Dogg (Official HD Music Video)
- Iggy Azalea - Fancy (Explicit) ft. Charli XCX
- Sia - Chandelier (Official Video)
- Taylor Swift - Shake It Off
- Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
- Nicki Minaj - Anaconda
10 most watched advertisements for 2014
- Nike Football: Winner Stays. ft. Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Rooney, Ibrahimovi?, Iniesta & more
- Nike Football: The Last Game ft. Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Rooney, Zlatan, Iniesta & more
- Budweiser Super Bowl XLVIII Commercial -- "Puppy Love"
- Always #LikeAGirl
- Devil Baby Attack
- Duracell: Trust Your Power - NFL's Derrick Coleman, Seattle Seahawks
- Galaxy Note 4 -- Then And Now
- P&G Thank You, Mom | Pick Them Back Up | Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games
- Global Be(er) Responsible Day | “Friends Are Waiting” | Budweiser
- Heineken | Routine Interruptions | The Payphone with Fred Armisen
Which video is your favorite? Let us know in the comments.
Photo Credit: 360b/ Shutterstock