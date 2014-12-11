Instagram boasts 300m users, celebrates with unveiling a new feature

Instagram has announced that it has exceeded 300 million users, overtaking Twitter.

The photo sharing service, which has been going for four years now, announced the achievement on its blog. Twitter has just over 280 million users, so has now been outgrown by Instagram.

Instagram also said that it sees over 70 million images and videos shared over its network every day.

Kevin Systrom, CEO, Instagram, said: “We’re thrilled to watch this community thrive and witness the amazing connections people make over shared passions and journeys.”

Systrom also announced some upcoming features for Instagram, namely verified badges for major celebrities and brands, to ensure that users know a particular celeb account is an authentic one.

The service is also waging war against spam spewing accounts, and it has been deactivating such accounts on an ongoing basis. Systrom noted that these accounts are being deleted permanently, meaning some folks may see a dip in their follower tally.

Systrom noted: “Most of you won’t see any impact. If you’re one of those who will see a correction, you will receive a notification in the app directing you to additional information.”

We also reported yesterday on American mobile traffic levels, as observed by the Sandvine report compiled by BI Intelligence for Business Insider, which showed that Instagram was the third most used app behind Facebook and YouTube (tied with Netflix and Google Cloud).