Latest iOS update comes to iPhones and iPads

Apple has published a new version of firmware for its mobile devices - iOS 8.1.2.

The latest upgrade will patch a few known, but lesser bugs, including the bug that removed ringtones bought over iTunes from devices.

The update comes only three weeks after Apple “squeezed” iOS 8.1.1. through, the patch that also fixed a few bugs, and fixed the Pangu jailbreak.

On the other hand, TaiG jailbreak tool is still compatible with the new iOS.

To update your device, just go to Settings, General, then Software Update. There, you can then select the Update option and it should take around 15 minutes to complete (make sure to have at least 50 per cent battery life left).

After updating the device, users whose ringtones were deleted should visit itunes.com/restore-tones to get the ringtones back.

The iOS 8.1.2 update is available for a number of different devices, including iPhones (4s, 5, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus), iPads (2, 3, 4, mini, Air, mini 2, Air 2, mini 3), as well as the iPod touch fifth generation.

In the meantime, the next version of the operating system, iOS 8.2, is already on the way.

The beta version is available for developers, and it will focus on the Apple Watch and its software components.

Apple’s smartwatch is expected to hit the shelves sometime in the spring of 2015.

The YouTube section of Apple TV experience, as well as UFC and Dailymotion have all been updated in the new patch.