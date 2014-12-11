Media firms call for Steve Jobs deposition

The iTunes antitrust trial that took place on Friday saw a 20 minute-long video tape of the late Steve Jobs.

Apple allegedly used software to block songs bought over iTunes to be played on other devices, forcing consumers to choose iPods over cheaper, rival-made song players.

Six months prior to his death, Steve Jobs made a video recording of his testimony that was played back to the jury on Friday.

Now, the media wants to get their hands on the recording.

Bloomberg, The Associated Press and CNN have all asked for access to the video recording.

Apple is opposed the idea, while the plaintiffs, including iPod resellers and representatives of eight million consumers, took no position on the matter.

In the deposition he spoke about his recollection of RealNetworks and how their music DRM system interacted with iTunes.

A transcript has been public since October.

The most crucial part of Jobs' testimony was the moment when he was asked about Real Networks.

"Do they still exist?" he asked.

And when he was asked whether he remembers when Apple developed the competing Harmony DRM system, his answer was: “Vaguely... I vaguely remember that they did, yeah," Jobs said.

The 25-minute deposition of Jobs wouldn't be transmitted in whole as a CNN special, said the Apple representative Jonathan Sherman, a media specialist from the same law firm representing it in the main trial.

Instead, it would likely be reduced to short sound bites and then "played for time immemorial, whereas nothing else will be."