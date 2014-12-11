Sky Fibre 38Mbps can now be had for £10 per month

Sky Fibre has announced a new tariff whereby you can get up to 38Mbps fibre for £10 per month (plus you’ll also need a Sky landline which is £16.40 a month).

That is indeed a bargain price, albeit with a slight catch – it’s not going to be any good for those who engage in heavy bandwidth usage, as it has a 25GB monthly cap.

That will be fine for many, and indeed Sky suggests it’s a great way to try out fibre for the first time, if you’re not sure of the benefits. But bear in mind one of the major plusses is the smooth streaming of HD (or even 4K) movies from the likes of Amazon, Netflix or indeed Sky, and that sort of regular usage will chew through the 25GB allowance fairly quickly.

Sky’s uncapped offerings are Sky Fibre Unlimited and Sky Fibre Unlimited Pro, which are £20 per month in the case of the former with no data limit, and £30 for the latter, with no limits and the speed doubled to up to 76Mbps.

Lyssa McGowan, Director of Sky Broadband, commented: “We’re always looking to give customers even more reasons to choose Sky. Sky Fibre means we can now offer superfast speeds for just £10 a month – the lowest standard price in the UK. It’s perfect for those who want to try fibre for the first time.”