2014 shows Twitter and sport is a match made in heaven

The relationship between Twitter and sports seems to have grown stronger this year than ever before. As people search for more instant methods of communication, sports fans are embracing the social network to talk about sports events in real-time and connect with their favourite players on a more personal level.

Amazingly, eight of the UK's ten most tweeted-about moments were football related, with the Fifa World Cup in Brazil and Champions League competition dominating news feeds up and down the country.

The World Cup specifically generated a record 672 million tweets and claimed six of the top ten most tweeted-about moments. Of these, it's no surprise to see Germany's stunning 7-1 demolition of Brazil land the top spot, generating 35.6 million tweets.

Other key moments in the top ten of 2014 include Wayne Rooney scoring for England against Uruguay in the World Cup (2nd), Germany winning the World Cup final (5th) and Real Madrid equalising against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final to take the game to extra time.

Alex Trickett, Twitter UK's head of sport, said: Fans aren't just watching sport any more, they are getting involved directly with the experience on Twitter too. It comes down to Twitter's power to join up fans from around the world on a virtual sofa."

Twitter is a great complement to traditional media. Its real-time nature has created new, interactive ways for fans to consume sport and tweets have become part of the fabric of news."

In terms of followers, Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo claims the global crown with 31.9 million followers and Wayne Rooney's 10.3 million make him the most followed British sportsman.

But don't expect it to stop there. With sports such as rugby, formula one, and the NFL also attracting a serious amount of social interactions, this relationship between Twitter and sport is likely to blossom in 2015. I'd even go so far as to say it's a match made in heaven.