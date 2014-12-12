Daily deal: Apple 13.3 inch MacBook Air Dual Core i5, 4GB Ram, 128HDD £750.99

For those of you who are more discerning, the MacBook on offer is the 2013 release (the MD760B/A model) with the Intel Dual-Core 1.3GHz processor and 4GB of DDR3 SDRAM, although you won't be running the latest games or editing video the machine should handle most of what you throw at it. The stand-out feature of the MacBook Air is its portability, the Air boasts (loudly) a battery life of around 11 hours and weighs 1.4kg.

Now although the 128GB of storage isn't the most impressive offering, bear in mind that the storage is Flash memory so expect lightning fast boot speeds and ultra fast data retrieval. Get the deal here

If you're looking for a device that goes and goes AND is portable but you don't want to pay premium rates for a MacBook Air check out the Asus Transformer Book T100 (£250) here.