Facebook lets its emotions run wild with potential new features

Facebook is not worried about the constant bashing about privacy, selling users' data or the psychological experiments conducted on its unsuspecting users.

What Facebook is worried about, is how you might not be able to express your emotions properly by using a single click.

Speaking during a public Q&A session on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the social network is contemplating on expanding the range of clickable emotions - basically adding more "Likes" to the "Likes".

However, the new emotions won't feature the long awaited Dislike button, as he says it has no social value.

"I don't think that's socially very valuable", said Zuckerberg, and explained that his company doesn't want to build a system on voting whether something is good or bad.

Letting users say they don't like or agree to something wouldn't be "good for the world...we don't want to make people sad."

He concluded the discussion with the words “you could just comment”.

Instead, they’re thinking of adding emotions for situations where users have struggled to respond, mostly when people post about things like death or a personal struggle.

"The thing I think is really valuable is there are more sentiments just than people like something. There are things in people's lives that are sad, or that are tragic, and people don't want to 'like' them. We've talked about for a while how can people express a wider range of emotions, like surprise", said Zuckerberg.

