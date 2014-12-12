Microsoft's Xbox One has become the best-selling console in UK and US

Microsoft finally has reason to celebrate on the console front, because after a long time of playing second fiddle to the PlayStation 4 in terms of sales figures, the Xbox One has finally taken up the lead (lead violin, perhaps).

Well, Redmond’s console has taken the lead in the US and UK, at least, as Eurogamer reports. Discounts and new game launches helped to push the Xbox One to new heights last month.

Mike Nichols, VP of Xbox marketing, announced: “November set a new record for sales of Xbox One, and Xbox One was the best-selling console in the US and UK. Response to the holiday line-up of games on Xbox One was incredible, with Xbox One fans buying more games in November in the US than any other gen eight platform and enjoying over 357 million hours of gameplay globally."

Analyst firm NPD also noted that the current generation of consoles sold more than it did during November of last year, managing to up the ante by three per cent. The firm also listed the bestselling games over in the US last month, and it’s no surprise to see Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare topping the chart, followed by Grand Theft Auto V.

Super Smash Bros was in third though, on the Wii U and 3DS, proving that Nintendo isn’t completely out of the game these days by any means. Madden NFL 15 was in fourth, which is America’s FIFA of course, and Pokemon Alpha Sapphire managed fifth place, another big seller for Nintendo on the 3DS.

Last month, Redmond announced that it had sold over 10 million Xbox One consoles to retailers, though an exact number still hasn’t been pinned on how many of those are now in the hands of consumers. If Christmas sales continue November’s trend, though, we might see some hard numbers early next year…