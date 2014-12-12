Microsoft promise Windows 10 preview for the New Year

We knew that Microsoft was going to show off a consumer preview of Windows 10 next month at some point – and not at CES – and now Redmond has officially announced that press event.

It will take place on 21 January, on the Redmond campus, and Brandon LeBlanc, Senior Marketing Communications Manager at Microsoft, said in a blog post that the firm will talk about the next chapter of Windows 10 – and specifically the Windows 10 “consumer experience”.

Terry Myerson, Joe Belfiore and Phil Spencer will be three of the execs who will be getting up on stage and showing things off, with Satya Nadella scheduled to speak as well, as you’d hope.

And this time around, the event will be streamed live on the web (the previous first demonstration of the Windows 10 Technical Preview wasn’t streamed). Microsoft will reveal the details on the webcast probably early next month, and we’ll keep an eye out, of course, and let you know on that score as soon as info becomes available.

We heard yesterday that Windows 10 is likely to be ready for release in autumn 2015, probably September. It comes with a revamped UI, better security, and a number of new features like multiple virtual desktops – not to mention the Cortana digital assistant, who has made her way over from Windows Phone.