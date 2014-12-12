Say goodbye to cinema ticket offers, as Orange Wednesdays are numbered

Wednesdays are going to become rather black and white, rather than Orange, for those who subscribe to the colour-themed mobile network (now part of EE, of course).

Yes, the sad news for those who liked to take advantage of Orange Wednesday offers, which have been running for over a decade and allowed for discounted cinema tickets and pizza, is that they’re on their way out.

However, the discontinuation isn’t an immediate one by any means, and Orange will continue to offer two-for-one on cinema tickets for selected movies until 25 February next year.

A spokesman for Orange posted on the community forums: “After 10 great years our brand has changed and our customers’ viewing habits have also evolved so it’s time to move on. That’s why the final credits will roll for Orange Wednesdays at the end of February 2015. We’re working on new customer rewards and we’ll provide more detail soon.”

Yes, the buzz around this move is that the cinema simply isn’t as popular as it used to be, with more people taking advantage of streaming movie services like Netflix, and shunning the uncomfortable seats, overly zealous air conditioning, rustling sweet wrappers, chattering kids, mobile ringtones, coke-sodden sticky floors, people kicking seat-backs, and, erm, now, what were we talking about?

/Grumpy old man mode, off…

Anyway, a lot of folks will miss these offers – and spleens are being vented on the Orange forums. It remains to be seen what new rewards will come forward as a replacement, but there is at least something planned. Free Netflix, perhaps? No, wait, Vodafone already does that...