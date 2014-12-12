Sky customer service scores highly in Ofcom report

Ofcom has released its latest customer service satisfaction report for phone, broadband, mobile and TV services in the UK.

The report spoke to some 6,000 consumers, of which 3,400 had contacted their provider between July and September of this year, and they were asked to rate how good they felt the customer service was (with matters like the speed of resolution, attitude of the advisor, and his or her competence gauged).

When it came to broadband, the average overall satisfaction level was 69 per cent, up 3 per cent from last year. Virgin Media topped the ISP chart with a 76 per cent satisfaction level, with Sky very close behind on 75 per cent. TalkTalk stayed the same as in 2013, on 62 per cent, with BT dropping 3 points to 60 per cent in last place. BT underperformed on issues including the speed of response, managing to put the caller through to the right person, and failing to offer compensation.

For landlines, the average overall satisfaction level across the industry was 67 per cent, which crept up 1 per cent year-on-year. Sky won out this category on 79 per cent, a massive 10 per cent increase on 2013. Virgin Media came second on 72 per cent, followed by TalkTalk and then BT was last again on 62 and 61 per cent respectively.

BT clearly needs to do some bucking up, while Sky has made some great progress (with Virgin also doing very well on broadband, though it slipped slightly on the landline front).

Sky won the TV battle too, with an 81 per cent satisfaction level beating out Virgin Media’s 78 per cent, but in fairness there’s not much in it there.

Finally, when it came to the mobile arena, the industry average satisfaction level was a fairly healthy 73 per cent. Despite slipping a few point since last year, O2 still topped the rankings with 78 per cent, ahead of Virgin Mobile on 76 per cent.

Vodafone was third on 71 per cent, followed by Three and EE on 70 and 69 per cent respectively, so there wasn’t much between these bottom three. EE will, however, doubtless be disappointed to have come last.