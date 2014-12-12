Sony employee insults US President as hacking saga continues

At this point, I'm starting to think Sony should have pulled The Interview from airing, because the #GOP hackers just keep adding insult to injury.

In the most recent turn of events, the hackers leaked a number of emails, including a very embarrassing written conversation between Sony Pictures chair Amy Pascal and high-powered producer Scott Rudin.

It wouldn't have been so bad if they weren't joking about Barack Obama's race in the emails.

Pascal wrote to Rudin: “What should I ask the president at this stupid Jeffrey breakfast?” She was referring to a breakfast hosted by DreamWorks Animation head and major Democratic donor Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Would he like to finance some movies?” Rudin replied.

“I doubt it. Should I ask him if he liked DJANGO?” asked Pascal. Rudin responded with: “12 YEARS.”

The conversation continued with Pascal continuing to list movies starring African Americans, guessing whether or not Obama likes them.

After the emails were published both Scott Rudin and Amy Pascal apologised for the emails.

“Private emails between friends and colleagues written in haste and without much thought or sensitivity, even when the content of them is meant to be in jest, can result in offense where none was intended,” he told Deadline.

“I made a series of remarks that were meant only to be funny, but in the cold light of day, they are in fact thoughtless and insensitive - and not funny at all. To anybody I’ve offended, I’m profoundly and deeply sorry, and I regret and apologize for any injury they might have caused”, he said.

“The content of my emails were insensitive and inappropriate but are not an accurate reflection of who I am,” said Pascal. “Although this was a private communication that was stolen, I accept full responsibility for what I wrote and apologize to everyone who was offended.”

This episode is yet another embarrassment in the Sony Pictures hacking saga, one which is likely to end any time soon.