Vodafone extends 4G LTE roaming to 15 more countries

Vodafone has made a major addition to the list of countries in which it supports 4G LTE roaming.

Indeed, there are now 15 new countries which have a 4G network and are now roaming supported by Vodafone, as Engadget spotted – and they include Japan for one, as well as Croatia, Peru, Mexico and Thailand.

The others are: Antigua & Barbuda, Cayman Islands, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, and Sri Lanka. A couple more will be added very shortly, too.

If you’re a Vodafone customer, you’ll be able to pay £3 per day to use your tariff’s allowance just as you would at home in the UK, in European countries you’re visiting – with the cost rising to £5 per day outside Europe. Compared to the bill shock you could get in the bad old days from using your mobile on holiday, that’s certainly a relief.

4G coverage, though, will depend on local operators of course, and exactly where you are on holiday.

The new countries join these existing Vodafone supported nations: Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Republic of Ireland, Italy, Republic of Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the USA.

So you can now roam where you want to – well, pretty much…