The main issue hindering Cloud and BYOD deployment

Utilising the power of cloud technology and mobilising the workforce are two key interests for most organisations, but several issues are currently affecting progress in the field.

In a survey conducted by NaviSite and Time Warner Cable on migration to the cloud and BYOD (bring your own device) support, several key points were brought up on the reasoning behind the slow progress.

In the survey, 89 per cent of the 250 UK and U.S. based business said they would be moving to a cloud service in the next 12 months. 68 per cent said they do not have a BYOD policy currently active in the organisation.

On cloud migration, 59 per cent said the main concern was security, both through the migration process and once everything has been set up. The recent iCloud and Dropbox hacks have put doubts on the safety of cloud technology in the workplace.

94 per cent said the main reason for cloud migration is to create a mobile workforce. Having a system based in the cloud allows for more devices to be utilised and allows workers to be based in remote areas.

The lack of BYOD policies comes from the poor IT skills in most organisations, company leaders are worried the deployment of a BYOD policy will confuse staff and potentially lead to less efficiency at work.

Moving to a new system can always bring issue, it is part of the reason outsourcing agencies have become so popular in the past ten years. Organisations will need to give staff extensive training, to keep efficiency high in the workplace.

Plenty of organisations are keen on employing a BYOD policy, especially with wearables becoming a new market for enterprise customers and mobile device usage continuing to rise.

With this in mind, tech companies are starting to offer more customisable services for mobile, taking the power of analytics and the cloud to deliver personal experiences for each company.