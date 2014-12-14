Parllay offers solutions to streamline your social marketing

Social marketing has become an increasingly popular option for companies, but delivering it often involves using a number of different tools to handle publishing, monitoring of campaigns and more.

To streamline the process, brand and audience specialist Parllay has announced some new integrated, knowledge-based tools. Parllay Studio is a complete content marketing and trend Intelligence platform powered by a semantic knowledge engine.

It has also released Parllay Channels, a content aggregation, product discovery and loyalty marketing platform that helps brands create sales from social engagement.

"The Parllay ecosystem of products helps brands cut through the social clutter and establish meaningful relationships with their customers and build branded communities at scale", says Tarek Najm, CEO and founder of Parllay.

"As a team of former data mining, advertising and knowledge engineering executives, we saw an opportunity to usher in a new wave of products to close-the-loop from content discovery and marketing to merchandising".

Parllay Studio has a number of key features including a visual dashboard of trending stories, social listening and intelligence to gauge what’s being said about brands, and an interactive calendar to manage campaigns and messages across channels. Analytics allow campaign performance to be reviewed and summarised.

Parllay Channels helps businesses build branded communities, creating dynamic social hubs using their aggregated social content, user-generated content, campaigns and loyalty rewards programs. Features include the ability to create personalised messages and promotions in real time, point-based loyalty programs, and a Semantic Explorer that blends user-generated and branded content.

Cloud-based subscriptions to Parllay start from $500 (£320) per month. For more information you can visit the Parllay website.

Image Credit: Oleksiy Mark / Shutterstock