Christmas comes early for Oculus VR with two acquisitions

Oculus VR, the company behind virtual reality headsets such as the Oculus Rift, acquired two start-ups and announced it is bringing in a motion capturing expert, an act that is seen as a step forward to the launch of their virtual reality gear.

The Facebook owned Oculus VR announced on its blog that it has bought two-year-old Nimble VR, and a start-up called 13th Lab.

Financial details were not published.

Nimble VR was founded in 2012 and has, since then, been developing machine learning and computer vision capabilities to enable high-quality, low-latency skeletal hand tracking, which has the potential to be part of a great VR user experience.

The 13th Lab team has been focused on developing an efficient and accurate real-time 3D reconstruction framework. The ability to acquire accurate 3D models of the real-world can enable all sorts of new applications and experiences, like visiting a one-to-one 3D model of the pyramids in Egypt or the Roman Colosseum, for example

Motion capturing expert Chris Bregler has also joined the VR team. His recent projects include visual tracking for The Lone Ranger and Star Trek Into Darkness movies, both of which were nominated for the 2014 Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

“Nimble VR, 13th Lab, and Chris will all be winding down their existing projects to focus on VR full-time at Oculus as part of both product engineering and Oculus Research. Please join us in welcoming them to the team!” the company posted on the blog.

Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion (£1.2 billion) at the beginning of 2014.