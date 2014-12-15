Lenovo issues recall on faulty AC power cables for IdeaPads

Lenovo has issued a recall for certain AC power cords which were distributed with a large number of the PC manufacturer’s IdeaPad machines.

The recall notice, which was spotted by Winbeta.org, is being made due to a fire risk that the cables suffer from, and apparently some 500,000 leads need to be replaced over in the US.

The affected machines were sold from February 2011 through to June 2012, and you can see the full list of computers in question here on the Lenovo website – though bear in mind that not all of these machines were sold with a defective power lead.

If you do own one of these computers, you’ll need to unplug your lead and check the PN number, date and other details on your power cable. If it’s an affected part, Lenovo will of course send you a free replacement.

The company noted: “Only the AC Power Line Cord is being recalled. The Adapter that connects to the computer is not being recalled. Do not discard the adapter. Lenovo apologises for the inconvenience caused by this issue. Shipment of quality products always has been and continues to be the foremost concern.”

Lenovo is the number one PC vendor in the world, and at the start of 2013 it ousted HP from the position which it had long held many years previously.