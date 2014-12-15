Specs leak: Sony Xperia Z4 Compact and Z4 Ultra

There’s been another leak on the Sony phone front, or in fact two, as both the compact and larger versions of the upcoming Z4 have had their alleged details spilled.

This leak comes from Android Origin (via Phones Review), with the Z4 Compact having its processor cranked up to a Snapdragon 810, and RAM bolstered to 3GB – that will help to push the pixels of the new 1080p 4.7in display (the current Z3 Compact stuck to 720p – although to be honest at 4.6in, it’s still plenty sharp enough).

Otherwise, the specs will remain fairly similar, with a 20.7 megapixel rear camera, and the usual dust and water resistance, plus a 5 megapixel front-facer which everyone is doing these days, in the era of the selfie.

The battery is expected to come in at 3,000mAh, a slight bump from 2,600mAh, although the boost will probably be needed to help cope with the higher-res screen – so the handset should maintain its excellent battery life.

As for the Xperia Z4 Ultra, this giant of a phone will have a 6.4in display, so is actually very close to a tablet, with a Quad-HD resolution. It will also employ a Snapdragon 810 chipset backed up with 3GB of RAM, with a 16 megapixel camera, and a battery of around 3,500mAh to 4,000mAh.

Also, Sony is planning on full stylus support with the Z4 Ultra to mirror Samsung’s Galaxy Note phablets.

As for the Xperia Z4 itself, that also leaked recently and should come with a 5.4in display (up from 5.2in), though a Snapdragon 805 was mentioned as the processor in that particular leak, with the camera staying the same at 20.7 megapixels (but with a sensor which performs better in low light conditions).