Uno Noteband comes with Spritz speed reading tech

The Uno Noteband is a new wearable device which has exceeded its funding on Indiegogo, and comes with a novel idea in the form of a speed reading system.

Uno is a wristband which vibrates when it receives a notification from your phone, and then you simply tap Uno to see the notification displayed. You can get alerts from all the usual apps, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Uber, and when displaying text the device uses Spritz speed reading text.

Essentially, this tech flashes words up one after the other on the wristband's OLED display, in very quick succession (the speed of which can be attuned to your speed reading ability), enabling you to digest a message swiftly. It works pretty well on the little demos we saw.

The Uno Noteband is also a fitness tracker (of course), and you can pair it up with Apple Health or Google Fit on your smartphone, and use it for step counting, detecting activity levels and so forth.

Wareable spotted this gadget, which has now cruised past its Indiegogo funding goal of $50,000 (£32,000), and has hit $76,000 (£45,000) at the time of writing. Not too shabby given that the campaign is only a week in.

You can currently still order the device for $69 (£44), which is a saving of $60 (£38) off the official retail price, plus $25 for international shipping for a total of $94 (£60).

Check out the video above to find out more, and the Indiegogo page here.