Call of Duty series decline continues as sales fall year-on-year

Despite receiving a host of positive reviews, the latest instalment in Activision’s Call of Duty series has sold fewer copies than its predecessor.

Sales of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare have dropped 27 per cent in November compared to figures for Ghosts, the previous entry in the series.

This is according to figures from analyst Piper Jaffray, which also revealed that sales for the first-person shooter series have been on the decline for some years. Ghosts sold 19 per cent fewer copes than Black Ops 2, which in turn was down 17 per cent on 2011’s Modern Warfare 3.



Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare was released on the 4 November across PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms. Despite receiving largely positive reviews, including an average Metacritic score of 83, and boasting voice acting from high-profile stars such as Kevin Spacey, the game has suffered from lower-than-expected sales figures.

Although the numbers have been disappointing, the popularity of the Call of Duty franchise is such that the latest release has already become the biggest selling game of the year across all formats, despite only being released last month.

Other big selling titlesb of 2014 include Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire for the Nintendo 3DS and the next-gen re-issue of Grand Theft Auto V for PS4 and Xbox One.

Although Call of Duty continues to come out on top, Activision will be taking note of the series’ declining popularity and will no doubt try to reverse the trend for the next release, which is rumoured to be returning to a World War Two setting.