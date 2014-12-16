Hatred ‘mass murder’ game gets pulled from Steam Greenlight

The history of controversial games has been a long and chequered one, but these sort of “shock” titles are still being made since the old 90s efforts like Carmageddon (which required you to run everyone over) and Postal (one of the most controversial of all the oldies, an isometric 3D shooter based on the premise of “going postal”).

Tasteful, they weren’t, and they also weren’t actually any good purely from a gaming perspective either – but anyway, we digress. The latest title to flaunt the boundaries of taste is a game called Hatred, which went up on Steam Greenlight, only to be immediately pulled, Eurogamer spotted.

After the game shot up the charts with over 13,000 up votes in just over a couple of hours, Valve stepped in, with Doug Lombardi telling Eurogamer: “Based on what we've seen on Greenlight we would not publish Hatred on Steam. As such we'll be taking it down.”

Hatred is an isometric shooter, as was Postal, with in the developer’s words, a “disturbing atmosphere of mass killing”. And that’s putting it mildly… watching the trailer, it is essentially about a total nut-job arming himself up and setting about the massacre of innocents and/or police officers, begging for mercy with guns in their mouths and so forth.

The developer, Destructive Creations, issued a statement which said: “Even though games like Manhunt or Postal are still available on Steam we of course fully respect Valve's decision, as they have the right to do so.”

“In the same time we want to assure you that this won't in any way impact the game's development, game's vision or gameplay features we're aiming for. The game is still to be released in Q2 2015 as planned.”