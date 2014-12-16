Lumia smartphones get new gesture controls

Have you got a Lumia handset? Then you might want to try out a new Windows Phone app which has just been released – albeit in beta – that allows you to use gesture controls with your smartphone.

The Gestures Beta (spotted by Neowin) allows the user to control certain functions without even touching the screen, although there are only a few basic functions in the mix to begin with.

With the app, you can answer a call simply by picking up your handset and moving it to your ear. You can also put a call into speaker mode by putting the phone down on a surface with the display facing upwards.

It’s also possible to silence an incoming call by flipping the phone display over so it’s face down, and you can mute the microphone by doing the same thing when you’re in the midst of taking a call.

No, none of this is exactly revolutionary, and we’ve seen phones with such capabilities before, but it’s nice to have these things included anyway.

Microsoft notes, though, that Lumia 530, Lumia 630, and Lumia 635 handsets will only have “limited functionality”, so presumably only some of these functions will work on those devices.

Early reviews show a fairly high average rating, so we’d imagine the app works without any major hitches, despite its beta status. If you do go ahead and download the app, let us know what you make of it in the comments below.