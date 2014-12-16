Toshiba bringing bumper battery fitness tracker to US

Toshiba has thrown its hat into the North American fitness tracker market by filing a patent for a device that has already enjoyed success in its home country of Japan through its elongated battery life.

A Federal Communications Commission [FCC] filing showed its WERAM1100 activity tracker that comes with a hefty two weeks worth of battery life as well as a stellar list of features.

Inside its stylish band the device has a number of essentials that you’d expect with any fitness tracker including a step counter, distance recorder, calorie counter and sleep tracker. Toshiba has been able to add a two-week battery life to all this by using “signal processing technology expertise cultivated in its semiconductor business”, according to Wareable.

Toshiba first introduced the WERAM1100 into the Japanese market in August that has just an accelerator on board with no sign of the plethora of different sensors and screens that many other competitors have included.

It communicates with a smartphone app to offer reams of insights on the data collected by the device and it makes use of this in order to tell when you are going to bed and then automatically switch to sleep monitor mode.

If the Japanese version of the device is anything to go by then the wristband is hardly groundbreaking when it comes to this class of device, although having an incredibly long battery life that doesn’t require a charge every night will appeal to its target market.

Over in Japan the device can be bought in either black, light grey, pink or blue-green, and there is currently no indication whether the fitness tracker will come in the same colours in the US.

Pricing and a release date are likely to be confirmed once Toshiba has officially unveiled the device and with CES 2015 only weeks away, Toshiba’s entry to the market could be very soon.