Moniter-maker AOC debuts 'healthy' computer screens

If you sit in front of a computer screen all day, as so many of us do, there’s the risk of developing eye fatigue and headaches. Taking regular breaks can help, but you have to remember to do so.

Monitor-maker AOC says it has found a way to reduce the risks of spending so much time in front of computer screens and is debuting two new displays which offer Anti-Blue Light and Flicker FREE technology that it claims can combat eye-related issues such as retinal stress and macular degeneration.

According to studies, regular exposure to the blue light of display devices causes retinal stress, leading to age-related macular degeneration, or ARMD. AOC says its Anti-Blue Light technology, which is based on a special LED technology which shifts the wavelength peak from harmful 450 nm to a safer 460 nm, reduces harmful blue light by over 90 percent without affecting color fidelity.

In addition, the Flicker FREE technology helps reduce eye fatigue.

This technology is included in two models, the 22 inch E2276VWM6 and the 24 inch E2476VWM6. The two screens offer 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, vibrant, bright colors and an HDMI connector with MHL 2.0 (Mobile High-Definition Link) functionality, so Android smartphones and tablets can be mirrored directly onto the larger screens.

Both models have short pixel response times of 1 ms and 2 ms.

The E2276VWM6 and E2476VWM6 with Anti-blue Light and Flicker FREE are available in UK stores now for £109 and £129 respectively.