Daily deal: Netgear EX2700 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender £16.99

Yesterday we here at the ITProPortal offices had a minor panic attack when our internet mysteriously shut down for a few minutes. The incident highlighted the need for an available connection whenever, andwherever you are, and that's why I'm excited to bring you today's daily deal. Today we have the Netgear EX2700 300Mbps Wi-Fi Range Extender

that boost the Wi-Fi signal to eliminate areas of weak-signal or no signal at all.

If you absolutely need the mobility enabled by Wi-Fi then a range extender (sometimes known as a "repeater") is a cost-effective option to spread the signal throughout your building. When purchasing a range extender its best to purchase one that is the same brand as your router as they tend to work together better than those that are not the same brand. Also it's worth noting that you'll get far more lag when connected to the extender rather than the router as the information transfer has farther to go and more gateways to navigate so if you're planning on doing Internet traffic heavy tasks through the extender it may be worth looking for a different solution.