HTC One M8 and M7 to get Android Lollipop on 3 January

HTC is bringing Lollipop to its flagship HTC One M8 handset, and the One M7, according to the latest gossip on the Android update front.

This news comes courtesy of TechTastic (via Phone Arena) who spoke to folks at an HTC event in London, and they (yes, several sources apparently – which is always a good sign) confirmed that the M8 was going to be graced with Google’s latest OS at the start of next year.

In fact the Lollipop rollout will begin on 3 January for M8 and M7 owners, so you can look forward to the benefits Lollipop brings for the new year, including better performance, security, and indeed battery life – yes, this is a major upgrade.

HTC will also be introducing an overhauled Sense UI along with Lollipop, so there’ll be a whole raft of new stuff and tweaked interface bits to enjoy.

HTC has certainly kept its promise of bringing a new version of Android to its handsets within three months of release by Google (assuming this rumour is on the money, of course). And the good thing about not getting it immediately is that users receive a version which has had any initial bugs ironed out, and likely runs smoother – as Lollipop has already been tweaked with Android 5.0.1.

Lollipop is already out on the Google Play Edition of the HTC One M8 and M7 over in the States, and in fact those handsets received it at the start of this month.