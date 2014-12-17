Jury reaches decision in Apple iPod trial

The verdict has been reached in the iPod lawsuit which has been making headlines over the past couple of weeks, and as seemed likely (at least to us, anyway), Apple has been declared not guilty of making its iTunes/iPod ecosystem anti-competitive in past years.

As we reported yesterday, the eight jury members were deciding Apple’s fate following the closing arguments being made on both sides. It only took the jury a few hours to reach that decision.

The plaintiffs’ lawyer had argued that Apple delivered a “one-two punch” with FairPlay DRM on iTunes and later software updates to its iPod music player, which barred competitors from selling their wares. These measures, Apple argued, were necessary from a security point of view, and ultimately to keep the major record labels happy. Cupertino’s attorney also argued that the plaintiffs simply didn’t understand the technology involved in the case.

Apple has avoided a potentially whopping billion dollar fine because the jury came down on its side.

However, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Patrick Coughlin, said there was going to be an appeal, according to a report in the Telegraph. It seems unlikely that the appeal will go anywhere, though, and Cupertino will doubtless already be moving on to the next court battle it has on the cards. Apple’s legal team is never twiddling its thumbs for long.