Sony hack update: Employees suing firm over data leak

A number of current and former Sony employees are suing the entertainment firm in the wake of the high-profile hacking scandal.

A legal complaint has already been filed with the California District Court after Sony Pictures failed to protect private employee data.

It is being alleged the company allowed security flaws to go unfixed was generally unresponsive during and after the recent hack. The group of employees, led by former member of staff Michael Corona, will now have to pay identity theft protection fees. Sony Pictures has reportedly offered to cover this charge for some employees, but many others are having to pay the bills out of their own pocket.



According to leaked emails, Sony was aware of security vulnerabilities before the hack took place but did not improve its defences to prevent the attack. Employees targeted by the leaks have described events as “an epic nightmare, much better suited to a cinematic thriller than to real life.”

Of all the stolen information circulated online, perhaps the most sensitive is the 47,000 leaked social security numbers. While much of the data relates to full-time Sony employees, celebrities were also targeted including director Judd Apatow and action hero Sylvester Stallone.

The Sony Pictures hack was instigated earlier this month by a group calling themselves Guardians of Peace or GOP. As well as the leaked data, the attack brought work at the company to a standstill after hackers displayed a threatening message on the firm’s computers.

Despite denying responsibility, North Korea is suspected to be behind the hack in retaliation for The Interview, a Sony Pictures movie about assassinating the country’s leader Kim Jong Un.

