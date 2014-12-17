It looks like Sony Pictures has genuinely started to worry about the power of #GOP, the hacking group that managed to take the company’s internal systems offline.

Sony Pictures has told cinema owners they are free to cancel the upcoming film The Interview, after the #GOP threatened “9/11” scale destruction to any cinema showing the movie.

Even though the threat seems powerless, considering the #GOP group has shown no means to send physical attacks, the scale of the cyber attack makes most security officials wary of who is behind the attacks.

“We will clearly show it to you at the very time and places The Interview be shown, including the premiere, how bitter fate those who seek fun in terror should be doomed to,” said the #GOP in a message to Sony Pictures.

The new push to stop The Interview looks to be a mimic for #GOP, who previously wanted “equality” at Sony Pictures and beforehand a paid ransom. Even though the request may be genuine, it seems odd to start asking for the removal of the movie two weeks after the initial attack.

North Korea did say The Interview is “an act of war” against the country. The movie follows Seth Rogen and James Franco, as they attempt to assassinate Kim Jong-Un. The #GOP leaked the part where (spoliers) Kim Jong-Un is killed by a rocket, before issuing the threat.

Even though the Department of Homeland Security claims there is “no credible intelligence to indicate an active plot against movie theatres,” there is still worry in the air, and cinemas releasing the movie have hired extra guards.

The latest leak from the #GOP came on Tuesday, where the group released 8,000 emails from Sony Pictures CEO Michael Lynton. The group still has terabytes of data stored away, and continues to release the information in small chunks.