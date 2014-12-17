Sony can now turn your ordinary specs into a Google Glass-style gadget

Sony latest accessory concept would allow anyone to turn their ordinary glasses into a Google Glass-style wearable gadget.

The catchily-named Single-Lens Display Module attaches to the user’s existing spectacles to provide a number of additional features.

A control board including a processor and Bluetooth technology is incorporated towards the right hand side of the device, which is connected to an OLED microdisplay capable of projecting images onto the user’s lenses. The display is 0.23 inches diagonally and is capable of providing a resolution of 640x400 pixels.



"By simply attaching it to a pair of fashionable glasses, goggles, sunglasses, or other type of eyewear," Sony explained in a blog post, "You can instantly gain access to visual information that adds a level of convenience to your everyday life."

Sony hops that the device will have a number of applications in the future, including aiding outdoor activities such as golf or cycling. The attachable accessory will also be able to connect with the user’s smartphone to take in experiences from a number of different viewing angles.

While the Single-Lens Display Module is only a concept piece, it would make wearable technology more accessible and convenient for a large section of the population. Google Glass users can currently buy frames to fit with their own lenses, but this still requires a lot more effort than simply attaching a device to your existing glasses.

The model will be on show at CES 2015 in Las Vegas this coming January and will mark an unexpected departure from Sony’s EyeGlass device, which more closely resembled Google Glass and similar wearable headsets.

