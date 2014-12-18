Apple Pay could be about to roll out in the UK

Apple Pay could soon be here in the UK, in case you were wondering what was happening with the fresh payment service introduced with the newest version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Yes, Apple Pay has now been live in the States for a shade under two months, having launched on 20 October, bundled in with iOS 8.1. And since then, it has expanded pretty rapidly, with Apple claiming that 90 per cent of all credit purchases in the US can now be facilitated using Apple Pay. Yet we’ve still not heard when we can expect to see the service over this side of the pond.

However, now iClarified (via TechRadar) reports that a job listing for a support intern has described a London-based team which will mastermind the rollout of Apple Pay across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa.

The listing stated: “The new London-based Apple Pay team will work to drive the roll-out of this technology across EMEIA by working with a variety of internal and external partners, including teams in the US where the product will first launch and the EMEIA organisation, as well as Issuers, payment networks and merchants across Europe.”

As the advert in question is for a support intern, you’d think the rest of the team has already been hired – so with any luck, the rollout of Apple Pay could be just around the corner. Certainly Apple would like to have the system up and running in the UK and Europe before the Apple Watch debuts next spring.