Daily deal: Asustor AS-204T desktop network attached storage server 16TB £640.36

Asustor is the storage branch of Asus (you see what they did there?) and have done an impressive job of creating a solid and powerful NAS without needing to be an IT wizard to effectively use. The fort HDD bays on the front are easy to unclip and exchange HDDs whenever an issue arises. Similarly the server is a cinch to set up and all the initial configuration can be done via the LCD screen on the front of the box, and can automatically configure itself to any standard RAID configuration (RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, RAID 6, RAID 10) to ensure that your data is always protected. Once you get into the NAS' web interface you'll be greeted to what Cnet described as an "iOS-like" GUI, where you can access your server apps, settings, and manage the storage.

Here are some key specifications for the Asustor AS-204T network attached storage server: