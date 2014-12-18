Got $30,000 spare? This Apple Watch could be for you

What time is it? Time for an overdraft, if Apple’s new timepiece has anything to do with it, as a new even more expensive model of the upcoming Apple Watch has been revealed.

This isn’t an official version though – those are rumoured to only run to a paltry $5,000 (£3,200) or so for the solid 18-carat gold watch – but rather one of those third-party blinged up pieces of hardware we often see with Apple devices (often courtesy of Stuart Hughes, this side of the pond).

Mervis Diamond Importers is the company which is set to offer a diamond-studded Apple Watch, but it will set you back $30,000 (£19,000). It too will feature 18-carat gold – naturally enough, you’re hardly going to stud stainless steel with eight rows of diamonds. The end result (which was spotted by Value Walk) should be pretty sparkly indeed, we’d hope.

Mervis Diamond, like Stuart Hughes, is no stranger to adorning Apple products with things that glisten – back in 2007 it produced a $20,000 (£13,000) iPod Shuffle.

As for the Apple Watch, that’s expected to be released next spring, and most analysts believe it will fire up the smartwatch market (which has thus far lagged well behind the fitness bands which have currently been driving the wearables market forward). Next year wearables will push forward in a big way (in the workplace, too), with smartwatches and Apple being primary drivers.

Image Credit: Value Walk