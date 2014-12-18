Hub It will fill all your wireless charging needs

I reviewed Hub It a couple of weeks ago, and described it as an "essential, fully customizable sync and charging station for all your devices". I liked it so much in fact, I persuaded its creators, Eggtronic, to giveaway two to BetaNews readers. Enter here (but be quick, the giveaway ends soon).

The product comes with three USB 3.0 ports, as well as connectors for Micro USB, Mini USB, Apple 30 pin and Apple Lightning, but you’re not limited to those options.

The station makes use of hot switchable cartridges so you can choose exactly which connectors it offers. And from today, you can add Qi wireless charging to the list.

The Eggtronic Qi Wireless Charger Cartridge uses the standard developed by the Wireless Power Consortium. This employs electromagnetic induction technology to produce a magnetic field that in turn generates an electric current to charge the batteries in devices placed on the charging pad.

The new cartridge is compatible with all smartphones that support the Qi standard. The beauty of Hub It’s modular system is that additional Qi wireless charging cartridges can be added, allowing you to charge multiple devices wirelessly at the same time.

"It’s exhilarating to see the addition of a new accessory to the Hub It cartridge’s library. With Qi wireless charging compatibility, Hub It continues to evolve and offer the latest charging technology to its customers" says Igor Spinella Founder and CEO of Eggtronic.

