FCC faces backlash from shady anti-net neutrality group

The net neutrality debate in the U.S. has been postponed until next year, due to both sides vehemently disagreeing with the FCC's "hybrid net neutrality" proposal.

The FCC originally drafted the “hybrid net neutrality” proposal, in an effort to appease both camps, but public advocacy groups claim that the bill still allowed too much leeway for broadband corporations, and may allow the creation of fast-lanes.

In order to see some suggestions and the overall view of net neutrality, the FCC opened up the comment section twice. In the first comment round, an overwhelming majority supported more regulation for broadband providers. However in the second round anti-net neutrality won, with 60 per cent opposing "Title II reclassification" a way to regulate broadband providers.

However, the Sunlight Foundation has found some disturbing statistics for the anti-net neutrality side, claiming 56.5 per cent of all comments coming from a group called American Commitment.

Using natural language to scour through the 1.6 million comments, the Sunlight Foundation found that over 80 per cent of all comments were form letters, and the opposition used form letters almost 20 per cent more than the pro-net neutrality side.

It also found that over 800,000 comments were sent by the American Foundation, an overwhelming number for a relatively small public organisation. In the first round, one per cent clearly disapproved of net neutrality, while in the second round that number skyrocketed.

The American Commitment is backed by two of the most wealthy Americans, Charles and David Koch, known for funding many Republican campaigns. Other wealthy Republicans have their names on the support sheet.

It is unclear if the FCC will do anything about the news, both sides have dabbled in form comments and auto-send features, but the anti-net neutrality side seems to be more pressed to use this tactic.

FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has said before he is interested in some kind of Title II reclassification, what most net neutrality supporters are hoping will happen. However Wheeler wants to make some changes to the reclassification to fit with broadband services.