We might have found the world's biggest smartphone

Forget your Nexus 6, with its puny 6in display – you want to see a phone with a really big display? Then check out the Blu Studio 7.0, which as the name suggests is a 7in handset.

This phone, spotted by the Gadget Show, is really a tablet in our book. Yes, it does have cellular capabilities and you can make calls (with HSPA+ and 4G supported too), but really, anything that hits 7in is a slate as far as we’re concerned. Holding this thing up to your ear truly will make you feel like Dom Joly in some sort of daft comedy sketch.

Anyhow, the phone/tablet debate aside, what are the specs on this thing? The large 7in screen only has a resolution of 1024 x 600, so while there’s plenty of real-estate for video watching, don’t expect any great shakes on the quality front.

The Studio 7.0 is powered by a 1.3GHz dual-core CPU with 1GB of RAM – that’ll be why the resolution is low, then – and all this is to keep the cost down. Admittedly it’s a cheap phone, currently retailing over on Amazon in the States at $160 (£102). Generally, the customer reviews are fairly positive, too.

Other specs include a Mali 400 GPU, 5 megapixel camera with autofocus (and a 2 megapixel front-facer), with Android 4.4 KitKat on board.

Currently, the Blu Studio 7.0 isn’t available in the UK, and it’s not clear whether it will ever wing its way over to this country.